Grzelcyk (lower body) won't play Thursday night against New Jersey, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

With Jakub Zboril (upper body) also slated to miss the contest, John Moore is in line to skate in Grzelcyk's place alongside Brandon Carlo on Thursday, while Connor Clifton is set to work on a defensive pairing with Kevan Miller. Consider Grzelcyk day-to-day as Sunday afternoon's game against the Flyers approaches.