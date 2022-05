Grzelcyk (undisclosed) won't play in Thursday's Game 6 against the Hurricanes, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Grzelcyk has evidently been "playing through stuff," so he'll sit Thursday's potential elimination game out. If the Bruins aren't able to force a Game 7, Grzelcyk will finish the year having collected 24 points through 73 regular-season contests and zero points through five postseason appearances.