Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Won't play Saturday
Grzelcyk (lower body) won't play Saturday against the Predators.
With the mobile blueliner still sidelined along with Charlie McAvoy (upper body), Kevan Miller (hand) and Urho Vaakanainen (concussion), Jeremy Lauzon and Steven Kampfer will remain in the team's blue line mix Saturday. Grzelcyk is progressing, however, and he practiced in a red (non-contact) jersey Friday, which suggests taht he has a chance to return to action as soon as Monday night against the Stars.
More News
