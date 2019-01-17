Grzelcyk will be a scratch Thursday night against the Blues.

With Grzelcyk the odd man out on the Boston blue line Thursday, John Moore will move back into the lineup and will be paired with Kevan Miller. It shouldn't be long before Grzelcyk returns to the mix, but he'll get a chance to re-set from the press box for at least one game. The mobile 25-year-old has logged a goal and 13 points, to go along with 48 PIM in 45 games to date.