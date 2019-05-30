Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Won't travel for Game 3
Grzelcyk (undisclosed) won't make the trip to St. Louis for Saturday's Game 3 against the Blues.
This news doesn't come as a surprise considering Grzelcyk was reportedly taken to the hospital to undergo additional testing after exiting Game 2 with an undisclosed injury. More information regarding Grzelcyk's injury outlook should surface in the coming days, but for now, John Moore or Steve Kampfer will take his spot in the lineup.
