Grzelcyk had an x-ray performed on his foot after exiting Tuesday's 4-3 win over Vegas, but it came back negative, Marisa Ingemi of the Boston Herald reports.

Grzelcyk is probably dealing with a major bruise on his left foot, but that won't be enough to hold him out of Thursday's matchup with the Avalanche. The 25-year-old blueliner has notched one assist while averaging 17:10 of ice time in three games this campaign.