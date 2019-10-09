Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: X-ray comes back negative
Grzelcyk had an x-ray performed on his foot after exiting Tuesday's 4-3 win over Vegas, but it came back negative, Marisa Ingemi of the Boston Herald reports.
Grzelcyk is probably dealing with a major bruise on his left foot, but that won't be enough to hold him out of Thursday's matchup with the Avalanche. The 25-year-old blueliner has notched one assist while averaging 17:10 of ice time in three games this campaign.
