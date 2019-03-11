Grzelcyk (arm) may have dodged a bullet after X-rays came back negative on his arm, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Grzelcyk left Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins after having his armed pinned against the boards on a hit delivered by Patric Hornqvist. While the immediate news is positive, the defenseman's status for Tuesday's game in Columbus remains up in the air considering it's still to be determined if ligament damage exists. Expect the Bruins to provide more of an update either Monday or prior to puck drop the following day.