Poitras scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Poitras tallied his third goal in his last two games Tuesday, beating Petr Mrazek on a breakaway to extend Boston's lead to 2-0 in the second period. It's been an impressive run for the 19-year-old rookie, who now has four points (three goals and an assist) through his first six NHL games. Poitras, a second-round pick in 2022, offers some intriguing upside going forward as he looks to have developed some chemistry with Morgan Geekie and Jake DeBrusk on Boston's second line.