Poitras has returned to the Bruins on Thursday, after playing for Team Canada at the 2024 World Junior Championship, Eric Russo of NHL.com reports.

Poitras had two goals and a pair of assists in five games as Canada was eliminated in the quarter-finals by Czechia 3-2. Poitras will sit out Thursday as he adjusts to the time change as the tournament was held in Sweden. Poitras has played well for the Bruins this season, scoring five goals and adding eight assists in 27 games. The Bruins still have the option to return Poitras to OHL Guelph as he is still 19-years-old, but Poitras has played very well at the NHL level and it may be difficult to send him back to junior.