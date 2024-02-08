Poitras underwent surgery on his right shoulder Wednesday and will miss the remainder of the season.

Poitras' expected recovery timeline is five months, so he should be able to participate in a fairly regular offseason training regimen. The 19-year-old will end his rookie season with 15 points, 40 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 33 appearances. Poitras should be ready for 2024-25 if he avoids setbacks in his recovery, though it's possible he could proceed slowly during training camp. He could be placed on injured reserve in the coming days to free up a roster spot.