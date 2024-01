Per Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald, Poitras (shoulder) is unlikely to play Saturday versus Montreal, according to coach Jim Montgomery.

Poitras has already missed four games and Montomery said Friday that he has 'a couple of boxes to check' before returning to the lineup. Poitras has been practicing and it appears that he could return as early as Monday in Winnipeg. Poitras has seen lots of action on the top two lines, but he has settled into a bottom-two center of late.