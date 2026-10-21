Poitras scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.

Poitras opened the scoring just 2:09 into the contest, bringing his season total to four goals but also extending his ongoing point streak to four contests (three goals, one assist). The young center missed the first two games of the season due to a lower-body injury but has five points through seven appearances so far, an encouraging rate of production given his limited offensive responsibilities and bottom-six role. His recent scoring makes him worth monitoring in deeper formats, but since he's only averaging 10:28 TOI per game, his fantasy ceiling remains limited even if his numbers indicate otherwise.