Poitras (shoulder) will be reevaluated ahead of Thursday's clash with Colorado.

Poitras looks poised to return from a three-game absence due to his shoulder injury, though he hasn't been officially cleared to play. The Ontario native remains mired in a nine-game goal drought during which he recorded a mere six shots. The 19-year-old center did chip in five helpers over that stretch, continuing to produce even when the goals aren't coming. If Poitras plays against the Avs, it would likely mean a return to the press box for Oskar Steen.