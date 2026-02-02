Poitras scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Lightning in the Stadium Series.

Poitras has centered the third line over the last two games as the Bruins deal with an injury crisis down the middle. Elias Lindholm and Pavel Zacha were both sidelined by upper-body injuries for the Stadium Series, giving Poitras a chance in a third-line role. He's contributed seven shots on net, two PIM, two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over two NHL outings this season, and he had 24 points in 39 games with AHL Providence prior to his call-up Thursday.