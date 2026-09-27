Poitras (lower body) was placed on injured reserve by the Bruins on Sunday, per Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe.

Poitras suffered his lower-body injury during Tuesday's practice session and was kept out of the Bruins' preseason finale Friday. The 22-year-old center saw limited action at the NHL level last season, where he posted a goal and eight shots on net across three regular-season appearances. When he's healthy enough to return from IR, the Bruins will have to make a decision on whether he will factor into the NHL lineup or to start his 2026-27 campaign with AHL Providence, where he posted 44 points in 69 regular-season games a year ago.