Poitras was assigned to Team Canada for the 2024 World Junior Championship on Monday.

Poitras has produced five goals, 13 points, 38 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and 10 hits over 27 NHL games during his rookie 2023-24 campaign. He is expected to return to the Bruins once the tournament is over, per Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic. Poitras will likely have a big role for Canada at the World Juniors.