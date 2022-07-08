Poitras was selected 54th overall by the Bruins in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Poitras is the type of player who will have a shot at an NHL career because he gets the most out of his physical gifts. After not playing at all in 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Poitras showed very well offensively (21 goals, 50 points in 68 games) in his first season for OHL Guelph. A creative player who is universally praised for his work ethic, Poitras played mostly center for the Storm, although questionable foot speed may ultimately push him to the wing as a professional. There's a high floor here, at a minimum, given Poitras' combination of skill and compete level.