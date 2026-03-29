Poitras recorded three assists in AHL Providence's 6-4 win over Bridgeport on Saturday.

Poitras has a career-high 44 points in 60 outings after this effort. He has two goals and eight assists during his seven-game point streak as he continues to be a big producer for Providence. He'll likely get the chance to keep rolling into the AHL postseason in the coming weeks, which could help him prepare to push for an NHL job in 2026-27.