Poitras (shoulder) won't play against Vegas on Thursday but remains day-to-day and is still traveling with the team, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Poitras has recorded two assists in three games since returning from the World Junior Championship but has yet to put a shot on net. In fact, the youngster hasn't scored a goal since Nov. 27 against Columbus. Without Poitras available, Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle will feature as the first and second-line centers, respectively.