Poitras scored a goal in Monday's 5-2 road loss against the Blue Jackets.

Poitras ended up with a plus-1 rating while scoring on his only shot, and he won six of his 11 faceoff opportunities in 16:22 of ice time across 21 shifts. The 19-year-old pivot snapped a nine-game goal drought which dated back to a two-point performance on Nov. 4 in Detroit. He'll look to carry the momentum into Thursday's home game against San Jose.