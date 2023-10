Poitras scored twice on four shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Poitras turned things around for the Bruins, tallying twice in a span of 3:51 during the third period. His second goal stood as the game-winner. The 19-year-old doesn't have a ton of offense with three points through five contests, but he's settled into a middle-six role with the Bruins in his rookie year. He's added eight shots on net and a plus-3 rating.