Poitras notched four assists and three shots on goal in AHL Providence's 6-3 win over Charlotte on Sunday.

Poitras played provider for linemates Fabian Lysell and Alex Steeves in this contest. The 21-year-old Poitras didn't stand out during the Bruins' NHL camp, so he'll start 2025-26 in the minors, where he had 17 goals and 24 assists over 40 regular-season games last year. Should Boston's center depth get depleted, Poitras figures to be near the top of the list for a call-up.