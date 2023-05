Poitras inked a three-year, entry-level contract with the Bruins on Friday.

Poitras had 16 goals and 95 points in 63 OHL games this season. The 19-year-old was selected by Boston with the No. 54 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. Poitras will likely need more time to develop before he'll be ready to earn a roster spot with the Bruins.