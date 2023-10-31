Poitras isn't expected to be sent back to juniors this season and will remain with the Bruins after head coach Jim Montgomery said the 19-year-old center will be "sticking around" in Boston, Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe reports.

Poitras has hit the nine-game mark which represents the decision point as to whether or not to burn a year of his entry-level contract. According to Montgomery, Poitras has earned his place on the 23-man roster, no doubt in part due to his three goals and two assists to open the campaign.