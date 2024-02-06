Poitras (undisclosed) will not be in action versus the Flames on Tuesday, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Poitras has struggled to stay healthy since returning from the World Junior Championship, playing in just six of the Bruins' last 12 contests. Even when healthy, the 19-year-old center has been struggling to produce, as he is mired in both a five-game pointless streak and a 12-game goal drought. As such, Poitras could find himself watching from the press box periodically once cleared in order to hopefully rediscover his offensive upside.