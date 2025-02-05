Poitras notched two assists in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Wild.

The 20-year-old center has a hand in second-period tallies by Charlie McAvoy and Trent Frederic, giving Jeremy Swayman all the support he would need on the night. Poitras hasn't scored a goal in 10 games since returning to the Bruins' lineup in mid-January, but he's been productive with seven assists, and he's been seeing shifts on Boston's second power-play unit.