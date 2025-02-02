Poitras recorded two assists in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

The 20-year-old center had a hand in two of David Pastrnak's three goals on the afternoon. Poitras snapped a brief five-game point drought with the performance, and if he continues to see even-strength shifts with Pastrnak, he could work his way onto the fantasy radar. He'll need to prove himself before being worth a roster spot in most formats, however -- since returning to the Bruins from AHL Providence in mid-January, Poitras has five assists in nine appearances.