Poitras scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Red Wings.

The 19-year-old scored a slick goal midway through the first period by deking Ville Husso out of his shorts and tucking the puck into the net on his backhand, before Poitras helped set up David Pastrnak for Boston's final tally in the third. The 2022 second-round pick has four goals and seven points in 11 games for a very impressive start to his NHL career, and Poitras is slowly working his way into a more prominent role at both 5-on-5 and on the man advantage.