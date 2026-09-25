Poitras (lower body) isn't on the roster for Friday's preseason finale against the Capitals, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.

Poitras is considered day-to-day due to a lower-body injury that he sustained during Tuesday's practice session, and he'll be held out for the team's final preseason game. The 22-year-old was ultimately limited to just one preseason appearance due to his injury, and it's not yet clear whether the lower-body issue will impact his availability for Tuesday's Opening Night matchup against the Rangers.