Jones signed a two-year, $2 million contract with the Bruins on Monday, according to Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald.

Jones had five goals, 15 points, 33 PIM and 125 hits in 52 appearances with Anaheim in 2023-24. The Ducks decided against making him a qualifying offer, which is how the 26-year-old became an unrestricted free agent. Jones will likely get an opportunity to play regularly on Boston's fourth line.