Bruins' Max Lagace: Headed to NHL
The Bruins have recalled Lagace on an emergency basis, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
In a corresponding move, Dan Vladar was assigned to AHL Providence. With Tuukka Rask still out with the concussion, Lagace is in line to work behind Jaroslav Halak on Sunday against the Penguins, while Haggerty suggests that "perhaps the (Bruins) are toying with the idea of starting Lagace versus his old Vegas team" this coming Tuesday.
