Bruins' Max Lagace: Heading back to minors
Lagace was sent down to AHL Providence on Saturday.
Lagace served as Jaroslav Halak's backup for Thursday's win over the Penguins. The Bruins have switched between him and Dan Vladar as the backup while Tuukka Rask (concussion) remains on injured reserve. It's unclear if they'll bring him back up again or let him get his usual reps with AHL Providence.
