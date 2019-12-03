Bruins' Max Lagace: Stars as starter
Lagace has a 10-2-2 record with a .922 save percentage with AHL Providence.
Coming in as a free agent over the offseason, Lagace was brought in to be the starting goalie in Providence and has handily grabbed the reigns. He has been one of the best goalies in the AHL, posting the most shutouts (4), second-most wins, eighth-best save percentage, and eighth-best goals against average (2.34).
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.