Lagace has a 10-2-2 record with a .922 save percentage with AHL Providence.

Coming in as a free agent over the offseason, Lagace was brought in to be the starting goalie in Providence and has handily grabbed the reigns. He has been one of the best goalies in the AHL, posting the most shutouts (4), second-most wins, eighth-best save percentage, and eighth-best goals against average (2.34).