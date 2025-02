Callahan was reassigned to AHL Providence on Saturday, per Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal.

Callahan recorded one block in 9:29 of ice time in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Vegas. The 25-year-old defender has played in seven of the last eight games and could return to the NHL after the 4 Nations Face-Off. He hasn't earned a point in eight appearances with Boston this season.