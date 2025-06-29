Callahan signed a one-year, two-way contract with Boston on Sunday.

Callahan had one goal and nine points in 45 regular-season appearances with AHL Providence in 2024-25 before adding two assists in eight playoff outings. The 25-year-old defenseman also registered one goal, nine shots on net, eight hits and 12 blocked shots in 17 NHL games for Boston during the 2024-25 regular season. Callahan will probably spend most of the 2025-26 campaign in the minors.