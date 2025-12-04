Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Bruins' Michael Callahan: Placed on injured reserve
Callahan (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.
The defenseman suffered the injury Tuesday against Detroit. Callahan has yet to hit the scoresheet in five NHL games this season. The Bruins recalled Victor Soderstrom from AHL Providence in a corresponding move.