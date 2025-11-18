Callahan was recalled from AHL Providence on Tuesday, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.

The Bruins were expected to promote a defenseman from the minors in light of the Charlie McAvoy (upper body) injury, and it would appear Callahan is their pick. The 26-year-old Callahan has played in three games for Boston this season in which he failed to register a point while notching six blocks, three hits and two shots. Even with his promotion, Callahan is far from a lock to suit up against the Ducks on Wednesday and may have to settle for being a healthy scratch.