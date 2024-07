Callahan penned a one-year, two-way contract with Boston on Friday.

Callahan has yet to make his NHL debut after being selected by the Coyotes in the fifth round of the 2018 NHL Draft. Last year, the 24-year-old defenseman generated four goals and 13 helpers in 70 regular-season contests. While Callahan could make his debut this year, he figures to spend the bulk of the campaign in the minors with AHL Providence.