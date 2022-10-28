DiPietro and Jonathan Myrenberg were traded by Vancouver to Boston in exchange for Jack Studnicka on Thursday.

Vancouver took DiPietro with the No. 64 pick in the 2017 draft. He had a 2.95 GAA and .901 save percentage in 34 AHL contests last season. He's also posted a 0-2-0 record, 5.25 GAA, and .771 save percentage in three career NHL games. Boston is expected to have him serve in the minors this season. He's probably not even third on the Bruins' organizational depth charts as netminder Keith Kinkaid, who has 167 games worth of NHL experience, might get called up over him if an injury leads to Boston needing another goaltender at some point in 2022-23.