DiPietro will join the Bruins as a practice player, the team announced Tuesday.

Jeremy Swayman remains with Team USA for the 4 Nations Face-Off, so the Bruins brought DiPietro up from AHL Providence to fill out the roster. Once Swayman rejoins the squad, look for the 25-year-old DiPietro to head back to the minors where he figures to spend the bulk of the remaining games.