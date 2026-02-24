DiPietro was recalled from AHL Providence on Tuesday on an emergency basis, according to Scott McLaughlin of WEEI.

This is DiPietro's second call-up under emergency conditions in the last week, as he'll continue to help the Bruins in practice as a result of Jeremy Swayman and Joonas Korpisalo competing in the 2026 Winter Olympics. The NHL season resumes Wednesday, but the Bruins aren't back in action until Thursday versus Columbus, so Swayman should be back with the team by then after winning the gold medal Sunday. If that's the case, DiPietro will probably be sent back to Providence in the near future.