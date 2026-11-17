DiPietro will guard the home net in Tuesday's clash against the Kings, per Jack Studley of Boston Hockey Now.

DiPietro has been excellent in limited work to begin the 2026-27 campaign. He was most recently called upon in relief, but prior to that, he won each of his last four starts. Overall, the 27-year-old backstop has a 4-1-0 record, a shutout, a 2.18 GAA and a .925 save percentage over six appearances this season. He'll draw a favorable matchup Tuesday against the Kings, who are without Artemi Panarin and currently rank 25th in the NHL with 2.72 goals per game this season. DiPietro is one of the top waiver-wire pickups ahead of Tuesday's slate.