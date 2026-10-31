DiPietro will defend the home crease in Saturday's clash against the Blackhawks, per Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe.

DiPietro is set to make his first appearance since his first career shutout, which he earned by making 28 saves against the Predators on Oct. 22. Overall, the 27-year-old netminder has a 2-1-0 record, a 1.69 GAA and a .941 save percentage across three appearances this season. He's slated to be an excellent streaming option in all fantasy formats Saturday, as the Blackhawks currently rank 31st in the NHL with 2.08 goals per game.