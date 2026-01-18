Bruins' Michael DiPietro: Earns shutout over Cleveland
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DiPietro recorded a 21-save shutout in AHL Providence's 5-0 win over Cleveland on Saturday.
This was DiPietro's fifth win in his last six outings, and it's also his first shutout of the season. He's now at a 15-5-0 record with a 1.74 GAA and a .938 save percentage over 21 appearances. If the Bruins grow tired of Joonas Korpisalo in the backup role, DiPietro could be ready for a longer look at the NHL level, where he hasn't played since 2021-22.
More News
-
Bruins' Michael DiPietro: Remains undefeated in AHL this year•
-
Bruins' Michael DiPietro: On waivers for AHL assignment•
-
Bruins' Michael DiPietro: In goal Saturday•
-
Bruins' Michael DiPietro: Grabs two-year deal•
-
Bruins' Michael DiPietro: Returned to Providence•
-
Bruins' Michael DiPietro: Added to NHL roster•