DiPietro recorded a 21-save shutout in AHL Providence's 5-0 win over Cleveland on Saturday.

This was DiPietro's fifth win in his last six outings, and it's also his first shutout of the season. He's now at a 15-5-0 record with a 1.74 GAA and a .938 save percentage over 21 appearances. If the Bruins grow tired of Joonas Korpisalo in the backup role, DiPietro could be ready for a longer look at the NHL level, where he hasn't played since 2021-22.