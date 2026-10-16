DiPietro is expected to start on the road against Anaheim on Friday, per Adam Pellerin of NESN.

DiPietro is gearing up for his second outing of the season after he stopped 26 of 29 shots in a 4-1 loss to Minnesota on Oct. 3. The 27-year-old netminder excelled in the AHL during the 2025-26 regular season, posting a 1.91 GAA and a .930 save percentage in 45 outings, but he's searching for his first win at the NHL level. It might be difficult to get that victory over Anaheim, which is off to a strong start with a 4-2-0 record and an average of 3.33 goals per game.