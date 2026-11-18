DiPietro halted 19 of 21 shots on net in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Kings.

DiPietro put together another outing where he allowed two goals or less, which he's accomplished in five of his seven appearances this season. However, his solid showing was for naught, as the Bruins' offense was held scoreless for the first time this season. Following Tuesday's result, the 27-year-old DiPierto now has a 4-2-0 record, a 2.15 GAA and a .923 save percentage over seven outings this season. While his fantasy value is capped as the backup to Jeremy Swayman, DiPietro remains firmly in the mix as one of the best spot-start candidates in fantasy due to his success when his name has been called this season.