DiPietro was placed on waivers by the Bruins for the purpose of assignment to AHL Providence, Belle Fraser of the Bruins' official site reports Sunday.

DiPietro had an excellent AHL season last year, going 26-8-7 with a 2.05 GAA and .927 save percentage. The Bruins will try to sneak him through waivers and allow him to start the season with AHL Providence, but he's got a chance to be claimed by a goalie-needy team in a busy day of waivers around the league.