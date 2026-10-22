DiPietro will draw the start in Thursday's home clash against the Predators, per Adam Pellerin of NESN.

DiPietro will look to pick up where he left off, as the 27-year-old netminder earned his first career NHL win against the Ducks on Friday. Overall, he's played well with a 1-1-0 record, a 2.54 GAA and a .912 save percentage across 57 shots on net between two appearances. The two-time reigning Aldege "Baz" Bastien Memorial Award winner is beginning to transfer his AHL success to his opportunities with Boston, making him one of the top stash options between the pipes in deep fantasy leagues. He'll be matched up against the Predators on Thursday, who provided him a favorable matchup with the NHL's 21st-ranked offense at 2.88 goals per game.