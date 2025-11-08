DiPietro stopped 42 of 43 shots in AHL Providence's 2-1 win over Cleveland on Friday.

DiPietro has been superb for Providence so far, going 6-0-0 with a 2.18 GAA and a .929 save percentage in six starts. The 26-year-old is doing everything he can to force the Bruins' hands for a call-up, but there's no room for him in the NHL when both Jeremy Swayman and Joonas Korpisalo are healthy and playing well. At this point, DiPietro could be a trade chip for Boston to dangle in front of a team looking to upgrade its goaltending depth.