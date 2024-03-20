DiPietro inked a one-year, two-way contract extension with the Bruins on Wednesday, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.

DiPietro hasn't gotten into an NHL game this season but has put up solid numbers with AHL Providence, registering a 17-8-0 record, .917 save percentage and 2.52 GAA in 26 appearances. Even if the team opted to partway with Jeremy Swayman or Linus Ullmark, the 24-year-old DiPietro could face an uphill battle in securing a spot on the 23-man roster next season.